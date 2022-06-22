The 12 best men's wide trainers you can buy in 2022

Have you struggled to find wide trainers for yourself? Look no further, here are the best from Nike, Asic, Under Armour and more.

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

It can be a pain trawling through websites if you're looking for a specific pair of trainers. This is undoubtedly the case if you have wide feet. Options can be often limited and vary from brand to brand. But, you can breathe a sigh of relief as GOAL has done all the hard work of finding the perfect pair of trainers for you.

No matter your budget, whether it's for everyday wear or something specialised - there's a pair of wide men's trainers out there that everyone will love.

Shop: The best men's wide trainers to buy now

NEW BALANCE

Best overall wide trainers

These camouflage green suede New Balance 574 trainers is a top overall wide feet option. It can be your next day-to-day or match with your outfit trainer. It's a flexible shoe, so perfect for wide feet, and the beige detailing gives it a chic look. They also have a mesh panel at the front of the trainer for breathability.

Get them from New Balance for £75.00

JACAMO

Best Budget wide trainers

You don't have to spend lots of money on a good pair of trainers, which is true for these Jacamo Mesh trainers. It's functional and comfortable for wide feet with a textile make and mesh outer to make the shoe breathable. You can't go wrong with the simple style and affordability of these trainers.

Get them from Jacamo for £18.00

NEW BALANCE

Best wide trainers for style

The sleek pebble grey and neon green combine to make the New Balance Fresh Foam trainers a stylish pair that should be in your closet. An engineered mesh upper creates a wavy design, which is nicely set off against a white outsole with a tropical neon green section.

Get them from New Balance for £120.00

NIKE

Best wide trainers for colourway

It's the sunset ombre effect that Nike has added to the swoosh on the Air Zoom Pegasus, which lights up the colourway on these trainers. The knitted outer is a soft grey with teal stitch detailing and laces which is not the loudest colour scheme you'll see but one that works like a treat.

Get them from Nike for £109.95

NIKE

Best monochrome look wide trainers

If you like a classic black and white trainer, then you can't do much better than the Nike Defy All Day shoes. The leather outer gives you quality for your money and a sleek modern look, whilst the rubber sole provides traction for any challenge you may face during the day. A foam cushioning interior gives supreme comfort.

Get them from Nike for £54.95

JACAMO

Best chunky look wide trainers

The chunky trainer look is back on trend and Jacamo has added a dual material upper to make it extra stylish. What's better is that with the weighty look of the trainer, it's lightweight and great for an everyday slip-on and off type shoe. A hiking boot-style lace system gives you that lock-in feel with added comfort.

Get them from Jacamo for £34.00

CONVERSE

Best high-top wide trainers

You really can't beat a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors for the ultimate too-cool-for-school look. The great thing is Converse has a wide option for the high-top Chuck Taylors and a variety of colours you can choose from. It's the classic canvas shoe everyone currently loves and now you can get them too.

Get them from Converse for £57.00-£60.00

SKECHERS

Best wide trainers for comfort

If you prioritise comfort when searching for the next pair of trainers to inaugurate into your collection, look no further than the Skechers Vigor 2.0. They are built to be lightweight and have a mesh layer to keep your feet fresh and cool. The smooth leather and mesh give it an edgy sporty look, with a black and grey colourway.

Get them from Pavers for £44.49

ASICS

Best wide trainers for running

Asics is well known for being a top running trainer brand, so you'll be glad to know they do some great wide trainer options. The GT-2000 is a smart-looking running trainer with an engineered knit upper and a 3D print.

Get them from Asics for £120.00

UNDER ARMOUR

Best wide trainers for golf:

These are all-around great and affordable golf shoes from Under Armour compared to others in their range. Low-profile UA Rotational Resistant 2.0 spikes are on the sole for lockdown horizontal traction. There's also an anti-microbial Ortholite sock liner for comfort and breathability.

Get them from Under Armour for £90.00

VANS

Best casual wear wide trainers

These colour-blocked Yacht Club Old Skool Vans are the perfect casual footwear to brighten up any outfit. Reminiscent of Piet Mondrian's art, the design of playful primary colours will bring variety and a pop of sunshine to your shoe collection.

Get it from Vans for £95.00

NIKE

Best wide trainers for sustainability

Looking after mother Earth is more important than ever, and brands are doing what they can to play their part. The Revolution 6 FlyEase is made from at least 20% recycled materials, which might not seem like a lot, but Nike makes them by recycling old materials. Plus, the sky and sea blueberry colourway is a great combo.

Get them from Nike for £54.95

Looking for more of the best men's trainers?