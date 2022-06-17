The best men's football shorts you can buy in 2022

Looking for some football shorts to get on the pitch this year? Here are the best options from Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more

There are some essential pieces of kit in football, and near the top of that list are shorts. This is especially true on a balmy summer night where you can make most of the warm weather to play the beautiful game. The noticeable difference between regular lifestyle shorts and football shorts is the fabric used to make them. All match day shorts have a moisture-absorbent fabric that makes your experience on the pitch comfortable, allowing you to concentrate fully on playing the game at hand.

There are football shorts for everyone on all budgets and from a wide variety of brands which will no doubt be well known if your sportswear wardrobe.

Here's a look at the best football shorts you can buy in 2022:

£15 or under

The Kipsta F100 shorts are a great budget pair of shorts to get you through training and match day. They're made from 100% recycled materials, but you won't be losing out on performance as the fabric wicks away any perspiration. They can easily be machine washed and come in eight different colours, meaning there's a pair to suit everyone.

Get them from Decathlon for £4.99

Adidas have designed the Entrada shorts to have a clean and classic look with the technology to back it all up. AEROREADY technology will keep you fresh and dry for longer, whilst the drawcord, adjustable elastic waist ensures comfort and a snug fit.

Get them from adidas for £12.00

These classic-looking Umbro shorts are great for training before matches and are made from 100% Polyester Micro Eyelet for supreme comfort levels. You can go simple with a dark navy colourway or go for a summertime look with a green gecko colourway.

Get them from Umbro for £13.00

Instantly, the bright orange colourway of the Squandra 21 shorts will make you stand out on the pitch. Sweat-wicking technology in the fabric will ensure you have a comfortable time on the pitch. The three stripes down the side of the shorts add a nice piece of detailing to finish off the look.

Get them from JD Sports for £15.00

£25 or under

Under Armour has designed the Challenger Knit shorts to be lightweight to truly let you shine on the pitch. The fast-drying fabric will give you a superior performance on the pitch, whilst the encased elastic waist gives you a personalised fit.

Get them from Nike for £20.00

Nike's Dri-FIT academy shorts are designed to be comfortable and keep you sharp and cool on the football pitch with their built-in breathable mesh and sweat-absorbing fabric. These shorts also rack up eco-friendly points as they're made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Get them from Nike for £22.95

The King shorts are from Puma's luxe range, so you know the price tag is justified b by the quality. The long lines of the short provide comfort, and they also come with cargo pockets for storage - an option for referees. Plus, it's water repellent, so you can keep playing football regardless of the weather.

Get them from Puma for £25.00

No Budget

With these Dri-FIT Strike shorts, you get extra style points for the higher end of the budget. With the double swoosh design, the sleek olive green stripes down each side of the shorts adds the swagger you would expect at this price point.

Get them for Nike for £32.95

The tie-dye print of the Adidas Tiro shorts screams summer football matches in the park, garden or anywhere where there's a pitch. They also can double up as beach shorts if you want to play football on holiday, as it's got the moisture-absorbing AEROREADY technology.

Get them from adidas for £33.00

Adidas have thrown it back to the '90s with an old-school look for the Blue Version Silky football shorts. They're crafted from a premium lightweight fabric and come in a cool pebble grey colourway. Aloxie cut lines make these luxury shorts look like two products stitched together.

Get them from adidas for £110.00

