'Mendy can save relationships' - Fans buzzing after Chelsea goalkeeper's heroics against Real Madrid

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Thomas Tuchel Edouard Mendy Chelsea 2020-21
The Senegal international produced stunning performances between the sticks on Wednesday

Football fans are buzzing on social media after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's saves against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League semi-final encounter. 

The Senegalese produced stunning displays to stop Zinedine Zidane's men from finding the back of the net on Wednesday. 

Earlier in the encounter, Mendy stopped Luka Modric from opening the scoring before his eye-catching leap to parry Karim Benzema's header. 

Timo Werner's 28th goal gave Chelsea a 2-1 aggregate lead as they aim for the final spot but fans were pleased by Mendy's display.

 

