Memphis’ lawyer reacts to Barcelona-Inter swap talk with Dutch forward expected to be on the move in January

Memphis Depay’s lawyer has sought to rubbish any suggestion that his client could be involved in a swap agreement struck between Barcelona and Inter.

Game time in short supply for striker

Due to become a free agent in the summer

Being linked with teams across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international forward is expected to be on the move in the January transfer window after finding regular game time hard to come by at Camp Nou in the 2022-23 campaign. A move to Italy for the 28-year-old Dutchman has been speculated on, with Inter reportedly willing to offer Joaquin Correa in exchange for taking a proven performer to San Siro, but Memphis’ legal representative insists no talks have been held with the Serie A heavyweights.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sebastien Ledure has told Fabrizio Romano of the swap speculation: “There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter. I can deny all these links — it’s not a possibility we are discussing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona boss Xavi is also said to be against a trade deal being put in place, but he has handed Memphis only 116 minutes of La Liga football this season – with the former Lyon and Manchester United forward registering just one goal through four appearances in all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? If no deal is done for Memphis during the winter window, then he will be on the move in the summer of 2023 as his contract in Catalunya is due to expire at the end of the season.