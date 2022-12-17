The A-League's Melbourne derby has been abandoned after a goalkeeper was hit in the face with a bucket after throwing a flare at the opposing fans.

Protests planned before kick-off

Fans agreed to walk out

More drama sparked mid-game

WHAT HAPPENED? In the derby meeting between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory, goalkeeper Glover hurled a flair into a section of the away crowd which led to furious supporters storming onto the pitch and throwing a flare bucket at the player's head. That left Glover with a nasty cut on his face and the game has since been abandoned, though City were leading 1-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tensions were already high as supporters were set to abandon the derby after 20 minutes in a protest against the decision to sell the A-League grand final to Sydney.

WHAT NEXT FOR GLOVER? The Melbourne City goalkeeper was left with a cut to the head and now has a suspected concussion.