McTominay ready for Man Utd return after missing 13 matches through injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the Scotland international midfielder is set to come back into contention for a Premier League meeting with Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to welcome Scott McTominay back into the squad after seeing the midfielder sit out 13 games through injury.

The international last figured for the Red Devils in their Boxing Day win over Newcastle.

Knee ligament damage suffered against the Magpies has kept the 23-year-old stuck on the sidelines in 2020.

McTominay did, however, return to full training ahead of a meeting with Club Brugge in the last-32 of the .

No risks were taken on his fitness in that contest, but he is set to come back into contention for the Premier League clash with on Sunday.

Solskjaer told reporters after seeing his side held to a 1-1 draw in Brugge on Thursday: “I think he might be in the squad.

“Scott had a rest day today, so let’s see how he is tomorrow.”

McTominay has returned to fitness quicker than initially anticipated, with it feared that he could be out of action until well into the spring.

Solskjaer is not surprised to see the academy graduate ahead of schedule and is looking forward to having his combative qualities back at United’s disposal.

The Red Devils boss added: “I’m not surprised [he’s back so soon] because that’s the type he is.

“He’s a physical specimen, he’s a leader. He never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him. He can sit with Nemanja [Matic] and Fred or he could be one of the runners in midfield.

“Talking about that here today, we don’t really make enough runs past the striker. Scott used to be a striker so he’s used to being in the box.”

United are preparing to play host to Watford with their sights very much locked on the Premier League’s top four.

A vital victory over in their last domestic fixture has kept the Red Devils in the mix for qualification.

Solskjaer’s side are sat seventh in the table, but only have a three-point gap to bridge to fourth-placed Chelsea.

Welcoming McTominay back should aid their ongoing efforts to become upwardly mobile, especially as fellow midfielder Paul Pogba remains out of action with a niggling ankle problem.