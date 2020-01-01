McKennie cleared to return for Juventus after negative Covid-19 test

The 22-year-old American missed a pair of matches while isolating at home with the coronavirus

have confirmed that midfielder Weston McKennie has recovered from Covid-19 and will no longer be subject to isolation.

The American was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 on October 14, forcing him to miss a pair of Juve's matches: a draw against Crotone and a win against in the .

On Friday, Juventus released a brief statement confirming that McKennie's period of illness has come to an end.

"Weston McKennie carried out, as per protocol, the control with a diagnostic test (swab) for the coronavirus-Covid 19," the statement read.

"The examination gave a negative result. The player is therefore healed and no longer subjected to home isolation."

McKennie likely won't be ready in time for Sunday's matchup against Hellas Verona but he could now be in line to face in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old joined Juve from Schalke in the off-season on a one-year loan deal worth €4.5 million, with Juve holding an €18.5m (£16.5m/$22m) purchase option plus up to €7m in bonuses if certain performance-related clauses are met.

McKennie has made two appearances for Juventus so far this season, starting both of the clubs first two Serie A games.

In addition to McKennie, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo also recently tested positive for Covid-19 and his status for the club's upcoming matches in in doubt.

The star was accused of breaking coronavirus regulations after he flew back to following his positive test.

However, Ronaldo took to social media to hit back at ny suggestions he violated the rules.

“I did not break any protocol," he said on Instagram

“They’re saying that I broke Italian laws but it’s all a lie. I spoke with my team and we have the responsibility to do things right.

“Everything was done with authorisation. Principally for the Italian man whose name I’m not going to say, it’s a lie, I abided by all the protocols.”

He added: “I’m on one floor and my children are on another. For the next ten days it’s going to be like that.

“It’s difficult not to be in contact with them, but we have to respect the rules."