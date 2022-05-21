Mbappe to sign PSG contract extension and snub Real Madrid transfer
Marc Mechenoua
(C)Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe has decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL can confirm.
The striker's current deal expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid made an offer to sign him this summer.
However, he has decided to continue at PSG for the time being and will pen a new contract.
More to follow