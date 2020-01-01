Mbappe set to return for France against Sweden, Deschamps confirms

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been backed to return to international action next week

manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed Kylian Mbappe is set to be involved in their next Nations League clash against .

Mbappe has sat out of Les Bleus past two matches due to a lingering hamstring injury with Deschamps' side losing 2-0 against Finland before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday.

With just one goal from two matches, Mbappe's absence has been felt in the final third and France are now poised to welcome the star back into the fold when they face Sweden on Tuesday.

"He will be there, he is keen and he is ready," Deschamps said when asked about Mbappe's availability.

On his side's win against , the France coach added to TF1: "It’s great to see the players like that, to come out and win here. This victory is deserved, with a lot of solidarity, also of quality. We achieved our goal, we wanted to finish first. Whatever happens in the last game, we'll stay first. It’s good to reach the goals, I’m very proud of the players.

"It's not always easy, especially during these complicated times. Some have club situations which are not the best. But when they meet there, there is still that competitive spirit and tonight they have proven that the France team is still a great team.

"Taking into account the quality of the opponent, obviously this is a benchmark match. I'm not talking about the one we played three days ago against Finland but in a game like today there is less need to warn them about the goal. They prefer to play these matches but the group is there and present. They have proven that the state of mind is still there."

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is now set to sweat on the fitness of Mbappe and noted prior to the international break that clubs are powerless when it comes to how players are used by their countries.

“It's the right of the national team to call up players. We cannot do anything," Tuchel said. “If the boys are injured and can't play, I always prefer that they don't play.

“It's a super important phase, a good time to recover for players, but we have confidence that they will be treated well, that they have good care and good preparation. It's the truth. We have confidence in these people who are responsible for the national teams.

“If the players are called up, there's nothing we can do."