Mbappe in PSG squad to face Dortmund after throat infection but Thiago Silva ruled out

Thomas Tuchel has included a prized asset in his plans for a crucial Champions League clash after the forward had been suffering from illness

Kylian Mbappe is in the squad to face after recovering from a throat infection, but club captain Thiago Silva remains unavailable as he continues down the comeback trail after injury.

Mbappe had been a doubt for the last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes after struggling with illness, which forced him to miss two training sessions at the start of the week.

The star reportedly had tests for coronavirus, which came back negative, and reported for training with the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday.

However, PSG captain Silva will sit out the match due to a hamstring injury sustained last month, while Ander Herrera also remains unavailable.

Idrissa Gueye and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are also out, but head coach Thomas Tuchel has now new injury concerns ahead of his side's latest European outing.

PSG trail 2-1 from the first leg in and are attempting to avoid exiting the competition at the first knockout stage for the fourth season in a row.

The game will be held behind closed doors in compliance with measures implemented by French authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

More to follow.