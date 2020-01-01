Mbappe closing in on PSG return with Tuchel 'very surprised' about bans

After testing positive for coronavirus, the French star is making encouraging progress with his manager eager to get him back

coach Thomas Tuchel is hopeful of having Kylian Mbappe available to face Nice on Sunday and voiced his surprise at the bans handed down to his players following a fiery game against Marseille.

Mbappe is yet to play for PSG in 2020-21 after testing positive for coronavirus while on duty earlier this month.

PSG lost their opening two games of the season, but recorded a much-needed 1-0 win over Metz on Wednesday.

Tuchel said he was hoping to have Mbappe, who scored 30 goals in 2019-20, available against Nice.

"Kylian is feeling good. He doesn't have any symptoms," he told a news conference. "He has been tested positive for Covid-19 but he didn't have any symptoms. He is feeling good. He had some individual training sessions.

"Maybe we will do the same thing we have done with Angel [Di María], Marquinhos and Mauro [Icardi].

"It depends if he is allowed to train with all the team, if it's not forbidden. If it's possible, we will decide on Saturday. I have to talk with the doctor and with Kylian, then we will make a decision."

PSG will be without Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa after the trio were sent off in the defeat to last week.

While Kurzawa was banned for six games, Neymar and Paredes received two-match suspensions, although the length of the Argentinian's ban surprised Tuchel.

"It's better if I don't say what I think because I want to be on the pitch for the next game," he said.

"I have never seen a player who received two yellow cards [Paredes] then be suspended for two games. I am very surprised, but it happened."

PSG are currently 15th in Ligue 1 after their slow start but are only four points shy of current leaders ahead of their next match against Nice.

Tuchel was full of praise for his side following their win over Metz that came despite Paris playing the final 25 minutes with 10 men after a red card to Abdou Diallo.

"This team is amazing. I love this state of mind. We deserved to win. Winning with nine players against 11 is very strong," he said.