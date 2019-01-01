'Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half' - Guardiola hints at more Man City transfer business

The reigning Premier League champions have taken in a quiet window so far, with their manager in no rush to get further fresh faces on board

Pep Guardiola has hinted that could dip back into the transfer market, but is not expecting much movement before the summer deadline.

As things stand, the reigning Premier League champions have taken in a relatively quiet window.

They have been linked with a number of big-money deals, but have only pushed through a club-record one for Spain international midfielder Rodri and a return to England for Angelino.

As domestic treble winners in 2018-19, the Blues have no need to oversee a squad refresh and, with that in mind, Guardiola has suggested that only minor tweaks will be made from this point, if any are made at all.

Asked for an update on his recruitment plans and whether he expects to get more bodies in, the Catalan coach told reporters: “No, not many. I like the faces that we have.

“Maybe but the transfer market is so difficult and the team is good enough. Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half.”

One of those to have been linked with a switch to City is veteran full-back Dani Alves.

Guardiola has previously worked with the Brazilian at and came close to luring him to in the summer of 2017, before the 36-year-old headed to .

Alves is now a free agent again after leaving the French champions, but City have no plans to make an approach as they already have “two incredible full-backs”.

With Guardiola seeing no need to bolster his ranks on the edges of his defensive unit, it could be that efforts are made to strengthen the heart of the back four.

Vincent Kompany has departed the Etihad Stadium, with City bidding farewell to a talismanic skipper.

They were expected to bring in cover, but Guardiola is in no rush despite having been heavily linked with Leicester centre-half Harry Maguire.

He added: “If we believe we can, if not we will survive without a new central defender.”

It could be that there is more movement out of City over the coming days than there is coming in.

Bayern Munich remain keen on taking Germany international winger Leroy Sane back to his homeland.

They have made no secret of that fact, but Guardiola does not have an issue with his former club talking up interest in a player on his books.

He said: “I love . I appreciate them a lot, they gave me an incredible opportunity to work in .

“Football is what it is. Sometimes I say things the opposite side don’t like.”