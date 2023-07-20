Mauricio Pochettino offers positive fitness update on Reece James after Chelsea's pre-season win over Wrexham

Mauricio Pochettino shared a positive injury update on Reece James after Chelsea thrashed Wrexham 5-0 in their first pre-season friendly.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues started their United States tour in style as they registered a convincing win over the League Two side. In what was Pochettino's first game in charge, Ian Maatsen scored twice in the first half while Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku were on target after the break. However, they had to take to the field without the services of James who did not fly with the squad due to illness. The England international also underwent a scan on a knee problem before the trip.

However, the right-back has posted an Instagram story captioned "c you soon" along with an American flag emoji to indicate that he will be crossing the Atlantic to join his team-mates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino offered an update on the defender's availability after the win and said: "He is flying soon and he is going to join the team soon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine manager was pleased with new signing Nkunku after the forward scored an incredible goal after rounding goalkeeper Rob Lainton in the dying embers of the game. However, Pochettino revealed that he does not plan to use the French international as a No. 9 but was forced to do so against Wrexham as he had limited options at his disposal.

"The most important now is to get feelings, starting to play again after the holidays. All the players came at different levels and now it is about putting them all at similar levels. I think for the possibility today and the different players we have available and I think it’s a position we decide today… we only have Jackson and him with the possibility to play as a striker," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? After a resounding win over Wrexham, Chelsea will be back in action against Brighton on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in the Premier League Summer Series.