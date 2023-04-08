USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe has claimed that Americans in Europe have to do more to be noticed as he targets a 2026 World Cup place.

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT attacker Hoppe, currently on loan at Hibernian from Middlesbrough, believes that American players in Europe "have to do more" to be noticed as he looks to play in the 2026 World Cup finals. At just 22, Hoppe has already played in England, Germany, Spain and Scotland, and been capped eight times by his nation, but he is now looking to take the next step in his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: “As a young player, an American in Europe, I think you have to do more than other players are doing," Hoppe told the Daily Record. "It is important to have a good relationship with the coach and figure out what you can improve because even if you’re not playing, there are always ways because you have a career ahead of you and other games to play

"It is important to find out what you can do. The biggest reason behind coming here [Hibernian on loan] was the game time, to be able to get minutes here has been amazing and it has allowed me to see aspects of my game that I have to work on or I’m a bit rusty on.

“I just need to sharpen those up. Maybe get a few more goals and then we will see what happens, I have to focus on what I’m doing here, doing the best I can with this club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hoppe was not in the USMNT's squad for the 2022 World Cup but has his sights set on representing his nation on home soil in 2026. He said: “It is in three years and things can change within a week. When I was in Germany, I was in the second team, my contract was going to end in the summer and I think I had one start in 20 games.

“But then I hear I am training with the first team on the Monday and then I was starting for the first team on the Saturday, so it all changed in the space of one week. If it is meant to happen, it will happen. I’ve just got to keep putting the work because I can improve a lot in three years and, hopefully, can get in the squad."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The USMNT take on Mexico in a friendly later in April, before facing them once again in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final in June. Hoppe will be hoping to find some form and force himself into the next squad.