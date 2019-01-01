Brisbane Roar 3 Adelaide United 5: Reds secure home final as Fowler watches on

Adelaide United wrapped up fourth spot in the A-League after overcoming Brisbane Roar, who were watched by incoming coach Robbie Fowler.

Adelaide United secured a home elimination final in the A-League thanks to a 5-3 win over Brisbane Roar on Thursday.

The Reds claimed an important victory in an entertaining clash at Suncorp Stadium, wrapping up fourth place in the table in their final game of the regular season.

Craig Goodwin scored one and provided two assists for Adelaide, who will meet either Wellington Phoenix or Melbourne City at home in an elimination final.

Brisbane were watched by great Robbie Fowler – who was this week appointed their new coach from next season – in captain Matt McKay's final professional game.

But the Roar again showed their defensive frailties, finishing the season with 71 goals conceded in 27 games.

Adelaide needed just four minutes to open the scoring, an unmarked Nikola Mileusnic heading in a Ryan Kitto cross from the left.

But despite the Reds appearing in control, they found themselves behind at the break.

Dylan Wenzel-Halls equalised for Brisbane when he tucked away a rebound after Adelaide goalkeeper Paul Izzo could only parry a strike from McKay.

And Roar went ahead through Nicholas D'Agostino, who headed in a Eric Bautheac cross in the fifth minute of additional time.

Adelaide equalised just six minutes into the second half, George Blackwood tapping in a pass from Goodwin.

Article continues below

The rollercoaster clash continued, however, as Brisbane took the lead once more just after the hour mark.

D'Agostino was brought down by Izzo when through on goal and Bautheac stepped up to convert the penalty with a gentle and cheeky finish down the middle.

The Reds responded through Goodwin to make it 3-3 before Baba Diawara – riddled by injuries this season – scored his first goal since April last year, Isaias later adding a fifth to seal Adelaide's win.