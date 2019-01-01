Match preview: Young Lions v Warriors FC

Young Lions and Warriors FC do battle tomorrow as they look to secure all three points

The will take on tomorrow with both teams suffering defeats in their last outing; Young Lions against and Warriors FC against .

For Warriors FC, they will be searching for their first league win of the season and will fancy their chances against a side as youthful as the Young Lions. Warriors FC coach Azlan Alipah knows there will not be a better chance for Warriors to achieve their first league win; considering the form, the Young Lions are in.

For Fandi Ahmad's charges, they might have a slight advantage given the wretched form Warriors are in. The Young Lions displayed courage and nearly got something out of their game against Home United, and they must take that same spirit against Warriors at the Jurong East stadium tomorrow if they hope to secure three points.

The recent head to head statistic shows the Young Lions have the upper hand with two wins over Warriors while the latter only managed one, though they played out to a draw twice. It will be an even game and who wins is anyone's guess, but both teams will be feeling confident of achieving a victory.