Masoud Juma: Kenya wants victory more than Algeria at Afcon

Harambee Stars will face Algeria in their Group C opener on June 23, before playing rivals Tanzania on June 27

Masoud Juma has insisted that he has something to offer Harambee Stars at the (Afcon).

The former striker is unattached and has not been involved in active football for close to six months. His inclusion in the final squad of 23 players elicited debate with most Kenyans feeling that he should not have made the team.

“There are those who have been saying that I don’t deserve to be in the team but I am telling them to wait and see what I can do, if given a chance to play in the tournament,” Juma told Standard Newspaper in .

Juma also said he is not bothered too much with those doubting his ability to help the national team, and said he can’t wait for the tournament to start.

“The matches, I took part in, I was on the pitch for at least one hour. There is no way the coach was wrong about me on those occasions. So I am not really disturbed by what others are saying. I am looking at myself and how best I can get better for the sake of the team,” Juma continued.

“Most people are forgetting that after leaving , I went to the United Arab Emirates and scored 12 goals in 15 matches. I want to be judged based on the good I have done and there are plenty.”

The towering striker is also confident that will make it past the group stage of the competition.

“Most people fear but we don’t. We will be 11 players each on the pitch and what matters is who wants victory more and in this case, we want it more.

“We have a good atmosphere in the camp and a sense of brotherhood which will propel us to greater heights in the tournament.”

Kenya will finish their stay in France with a friendly against DR Congo on Saturday before they proceed to where they will face Algeria in their Group C opener on June 23.