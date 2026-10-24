Masked men raid Real Betis striker Troy Parrott's Seville home during Barcelona match days after team-mate Antony's burglary

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Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott has become the latest footballer in southern Spain to have his residence targeted by criminals while away on club duty for Real Betis. Several masked intruders forced their way into the striker's suburban Seville property during last Saturday's La Liga encounter against Barcelona at La Cartuja.

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Security cameras capture empty-handed intruders

According to Spanish media reports, a group of masked men broke into the Irishman's home in the El Zaudin residential estate in Bormujos while he featured as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 5-2 defeat to the Catalan giants. Although domestic CCTV footage recorded the gang entering and leaving the property on the outskirts of the city, they fled without stealing any possessions. The Civil Guard has launched an investigation into the break-in.

Brazilian winger suffered similar ordeal

Saturday's raid occurred just over a week after Parrott's club colleague Antony had his own residence targeted while representing Betis in their Champions League victory over Porto. Although one of the former Manchester United attacker's sons was inside the house during the incident, the Andalusian club later confirmed that nobody was harmed.

Reflecting on the distress caused by the break-in, Antony wrote on Instagram: "What should have been a beautiful night ended in anger and frustration. My house was robbed.

"It's hard to describe the feeling of having your home broken into. Everything we worked so hard for and poured our hearts into obtaining was taken by someone who has no idea how much hardship we went through to get it.

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"The most infuriating thing is not just the loss of belongings, but the loss of security in a place where we should feel most protected, and seeing the unease in my family's eyes."

Armed gangs target Andalusian footballers

Parrott and Antony are the latest victims in an alarming spate of robberies affecting high-profile figures across the region. Last Monday, five hooded men broke into the La Juliana home of former Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico and his wife, Alba Silva, holding family members at gunpoint to steal watches and jewellery. That ordeal echoed a 2023 raid on Sergio Ramos' residence while his children and minders were inside during Sevilla's European tie against Lens.

Police probe organised crime links

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard in Seville confirmed that officers are investigating a string of burglaries across the Aljarafe region, though no arrests have been made yet. Detectives are currently examining whether the same organised gang is behind the recent attacks after capitalising on fixture schedules when players are away. Meanwhile, Parrott and his Betis team-mates will attempt to regroup on the pitch following their heavy defeat to Barcelona.