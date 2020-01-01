Martinez warns of 'catastrophic' consequences for clubs if league seasons aren't finished

The Belgium manager has said that many European teams need the television money that will come from completing their campaigns

manager Roberto Martinez has warned that the consequences of not finishing domestic seasons across Europe could be "catastrophic" for clubs.

Nearly every European league has been paused since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many hoping to return soon with matches behind closed doors.

One league that will not be back any time soon is the Eredivisie, with the Dutch top flight confirming its intention to end the 2019-20 season after the government banned all events that require a license through September.

Other leagues, including the Premier League and the , are hoping to return in May or June as they face pressure from rights-holders who have paid massive amounts to broadcast their matches.

Martinez has said that many clubs are in desperate need of that TV money, urging leagues to do anything they can to finish their seasons.

"I think the only solution is to finish the campaign," Martinez told the BBC.

"You need to make sure that everyone is aware there is a big risk of sending big institutions, institutions of football that have been alive for over 100 years, into a very difficult financial position. That's the reality.

"I think UEFA and FIFA have taken the right approach in prioritising domestic football."

In order to give leagues the chance to stretch their seasons out through the summer, international competitions such as and the Copa America have been postponed.

"International football got cancelled in the March camp, rightly so, and got cancelled in the June camp, rightly so, [and] the Euros have been postponed, just to give an opportunity to every league to find a solution with their contracts with TV rights," Martinez said.

The Belgian Pro League is close to following in the footsteps of the Eredivisie, as it nears an agreement to end its season and declare first-place champions.

But Martinez has warned that following the approach taken by the Belgian top flight is not advisable for most leagues across Europe.

"The decision was to finish the campaign was because everyone accepted that, after 29 games, if you are first you deserve to win and if you are bottom you deserve to be relegated," the former boss said.

"Other competitions, if they don't finish they will have to give the money back from TV rights and that would be catastrophic."