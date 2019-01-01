Martinez scores in 11th straight match as Atlanta takes down Timbers in MLS Cup rematch

The Venezuelan continued his recent tear with a goal against Portland

Josef Martinez scored in his 11th consecutive match on Monday night as topped the in an MLS Cup rematch.

The Venezuelan striker scored in the 46th minute of Sunday night's match at Mercedez-Benz Stadium, netting his 16th goal in that 11-game span.

Martinez's finish came on an assist from Julian Gressell, who found the striker at the top of the box, where he was able to fire up and over goalkeeper Steve Clarke to all but seal the 2-0 victory.