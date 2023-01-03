Martinez 'ready' to return for Man Utd as Argentina star says he's 'finished all the partying' after World Cup success

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez is ready to get back to work with the Red Devils after celebrating Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday and Martinez is in contention to play after returning to the club following the World Cup. The defender has been back in Argentina celebrating winning the title in Qatar with La Albiceleste but says his focus is now back on the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To be honest, it’s a unique feeling," he told the club's media. "There is joy. I want to enjoy every second because being a world champion is the ultimate in football. "But we’ve celebrated it now, finished all the partying. Now I’m focused here in Manchester and I’ll be working towards [the Bournemouth match] giving my all and getting everything ready for [today’s] game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag has used left-back Luke Shaw in central defence in Man Utd's past two games which have brought wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves. The boss has said the England international remains an option at centre-back but he is expected to recall Martinez alongside Raphael Varane for the clash against the Cherries.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side host Bournemouth on Tuesday and then welcome Everton to Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.