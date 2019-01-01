Martin O'Neill leaves Nottingham Forest

Martin O'Neill has parted company with just five months after he was appointed, the club have confirmed.

O'Neill's number two Roy Keane left the club last week to seek a manager's job of his own.

The pair led Forest to a ninth-place finish in the Championship last season after being installed in January.

A statement from Forest said: "The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future."

