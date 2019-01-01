Mario Gomez admits Malaysian club's approach

The AFC Cup and Super League-winning Argentinian head coach has expressed his desire to return to Malaysia.

The man rumoured to have been lined up as head coach B. Satiananthan's replacement, Mario Gomez, has opened up on a possible return to Malaysia.

The former JDT boss is currently without a club, following his departure from Indonesian side Persib Bandung after the 2018 season ended.

His name has been mentioned repeatedly in the media and by the Red Giants fans as a possible replacement for Satiananthan, following the team's poor start of the season.

Satiananthan predictably has responded to the rumour in scathing fashion, spending a significant portion of the post-match press conference after his side's 3-2 win over last Sunday, their first win of the season, lambasting the rumour, the Argentine's capabilities, as well as the supposed Malaysian fans and media's penchant for favouring foreign coaches over the local ones.

Gomez told competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) that he has been in contact with a Malaysian club, which he refused to name.

"I have been contacted by a club's representatives but I can't reveal too much, as the discussions have not been concluded. I won't disclose which club it is because I respect everyone. I will announce it if it does happen, but in the meantime no decision has been made.

"I'll be happy if I could return to coaching in Malaysia. The Malaysian league is always close to my heart, especially when I won it with JDT. I'd be lying if I said I didn't think of returning to Malaysia.

"It has its own attractions, while its reputation has expanded, drawing interests from [foreign] players, especially those from Southeast Asia. I definitely want to return there," the 62-year old was quoted as saying.

Frustrated Selangor fans may be glad of this development, but the team's vice president Izhar Moslim recently stated publicly that the board has never considered Gomez as Satiananthan's replacement.

For the record, management has NEVER once considered Mario Gomez.



We were perplexed when the news on this came about, because I agree it did sound convincing! — IzharMoslim (@izharmoslim) March 11, 2019

