'People are hurting and we need answers' - Rashford joins Sancho in speaking out after George Floyd's death

After his England team-mate paid tribute on Sunday, the Manchester United star has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign

Marcus Rashford has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, as civil unrest continues in the United States.

George Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota last week, sparking large scale protests and subsequent riots in many cities across the U.S.

On Sunday, Rashford's team-mate Jadon Sancho celebrated the first of his three goals in 's 6-0 win over Paderborn by revealing a t-shirt with the message "Justice for George Floyd". Now star Rashford has used his Twitter account to show his backing for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

"I know you guys haven't heard from me in a few days," Rashford wrote. "I've been trying to process what is going on in the world. At a time where I've been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever.

"People are hurting and we need answers. Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."

Sancho described his first professional hat-trick as a "bittersweet moment" and was booked for removing his playing jersey to reveal his message.

After the game he took to Twitter to describe his emotions, writing: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

"We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

Sancho and Rashford are not the only players to have drawn attention to the ongoing situation, with forward Marcus Thuram having taken a knee after scoring against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Gladbach coach Marco Rose lauded the 22-year-old for his action, saying: "Marcus has made the point. He has set an example against racism that we all support."

Sancho's Dortmund team-mate, Achraf Hakimi, echoed his message following a goal of his own in the 84th minute, lifting his shirt to reveal the same words as were displayed by the England star.

American midfielder Weston McKennie also made a statement during Saturday's round of matches, with the star writing "Justice for George" on his captain's armband.