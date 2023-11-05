Where's Marcus Rashford? Man Utd squad celebrate Fulham win at expensive Manchester restaurant but England forward absent after Erik ten Hag's scolding for 'unacceptable' nightclub visit

Marcus Rashford did not join his Manchester United team-mates for a celebratory meal after encountering the wrath of Erik ten Hag last weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED? United's players celebrated their last-gasp win against Fulham by dining at exclusive Manchester restaurant MNKY on Saturday night. Rashford - who did not feature at Craven Cottage after failing a late fitness test - did not join the likes of Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and match-winner Bruno Fernandes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford might have decided to keep a low profile. He angered United boss Ten Hag last weekend when he celebrated his 26th birthday at a nightclub the night before training, hours after United suffered a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City. On that incident, the manager said: "I spoke with him about it. It's unacceptable. He apologised and that is it. For us it's an internal matter."

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD AND UNITED? Rashford missed the Fulham win after sustaining a leg injury in training. It's unclear whether or not he'll be fit for United's trip to Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.