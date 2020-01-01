‘Marcus has led the way’ – Ferguson heaps praise on Man Utd star Rashford

The legendary manager has been left astounded by the maturity and the humble nature of the young England forward

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his campaign to tackle child food poverty.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the Old Trafford striker has brought the issue to the attention of the public.

Furthermore, he has achieved positive change, with the government now guaranteeing the children in need of food will receive support during the school holidays until next Easter.

“You have to be shocked at the number of people who are in need of food,” Ferguson, who is set to pledge up to £2 million towards the FareShare charity that Rashford is an advocate of, told The Times.

“What Marcus has done is he’s led the way – people will say, ‘That boy he’s only 23 years of age’. People who are in their later ages … should be saying, ‘I can do something’.”

Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils, has been left stunned by the maturity of the current Red Devils favourite.

“He should be giving me some advice because what he’s doing at 23 is fantastic for a young person,” Ferguson said. “I’ve no need to tell Marcus because I think there’s humility in the way he lives his life. His feet are on the ground.

“These are great qualities to carry you through life. Football hasn’t changed him. There is a danger in football that it can change people, money can change people, stardom can change people.

“Getting a celebrity position in life can sometimes be a problem because not everyone can carry success well. And at the moment Marcus is doing that very, very well.”

Rashford, who made his bow for the club three years after Ferguson retired, has proven as influential on the field as he has been off it.

He has scored eight times for United in 14 appearances this season and has chipped in with three further assists. Included among his goals are a hat-trick against in the and a later winner against .