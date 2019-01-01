Maradona to Gimnasia has '80 per cent chance' of completion

The former Argentina boss is closing in on being appointed by the Superliga strugglers after leaving Ascenso MX side Dorados in June

Diego Maradona is close to taking charge of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, according to the icon's lawyer.

Maradona has been out of work since leaving Ascenso MX side Dorados in June due to health reasons after undergoing surgery on his knee and shoulder.

Superliga strugglers Gimnasia are bottom of the table after taking a single point from five matches this term.

Earlier this week, manager Dario Ortiz resigned his position after the club's poor start to the season.

Gimnasia could soon have a high-profile replacement for Ortiz, with Maradona's lawyer saying that his legendary client is closing in on the position.

"He's very happy," Maradona's lawyer Matias Morla said to ESPN. "It's been a while since he was taken into consideration to coach in Argentine football.

"His intention is to lead and that of the president is that he be in charge. The fans sent him love through the [social] networks. We are on a positive path. Only formal procedures remain.

"We have to close it quickly because the matches are immediate … [on Thursday] at 11 we will get together. There is an 80 per cent chance."

Earlier on Wednesday, Maradona posted on Instagram that he had not been in contact with anyone at Gimnasia about the position.

"I want to clarify that I did not receive or reject any proposal from Argentine teams, as they are saying," Maradona wrote.

"I had no official contact with any club. I am in good health and of course it would be an honour for me to lead in my country."

Maradona joined Dorados in September 2018 and led the club to the final of both the Apertura and Clausura, but lost on both occasions to Atletico San Luis, therefore missing out on promotion to Liga MX.

The 58-year-old coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten 4-0 by .

Prior to joining Dorados the former forward had spells in charge of Al Wasl and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

As a player Maradona led his country to their most-recent World Cup title, as Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 in the final of the 1986 World Cup in .