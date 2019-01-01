Mane to battle Messi and Ronaldo for best Champions League forward award

The Senegal international could be rewarded for his sterling performances last season in the European competition

forward Sadio Mane has been nominated for the 2018-19 Uefa best forward award.

The 27-year-old delivered impressive performances in the competition last season to help the Reds win the tournament for the first time in 14 years.

Mane scored four goals in the run to the title, including his brace against which helped his side claim a 3-1 victory in the second leg of the Round of 16.

The international will compete with star-forward Lionel Messi and ace Cristiano Ronaldo for a chance to win the prize.

NOMINEES: 2018/19 #UCL Forward of the Season



⭐️ Lionel Messi

⭐️ Sadio Mané

⭐️ @Cristiano



#UEFAawards winners announced at the #UCLdraw, 29 August

Mane is the only African player who made the final shortlist for the award, with his teammate and forward Mohamed Salah coming fourth in the same category.

and goalkeeper Andre Onana failed to make the final nomination after finishing fifth in the goalkeeper’s category while his teammate and midfielder Hakim Ziyech came eighth in the midfielder’s group.

The winners of the awards will be announced during the 2019-20 Champions League group stage draw in on Thursday, August 29.