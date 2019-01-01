Mane strikes as Leicester City deny Liverpool crucial win

Harry Maguire's effort in first-half stoppage time denied the Reds the chance to move seven points clear on the top of the log

Sadio Mane's 10th Premier League goal of the season was not enough for Liverpool who were held 1-1 by Leicester City in Wednesday's meeting.

Manchester City's unprecedented loss to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening had handed the Reds a chance to move seven points clear at the top of the log, but despite stamping their authority early at Anfield, the Foxes fought back to hand their hosts' title rivals hope.

Three minutes after kick-off, Mane combined well with Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson before proceeding to smash home the curtain raiser.

Article continues below

Leicester played their way into the game just before the interval, with Ben Chilwell assisting Harry Maguire to poke home past Alisson.

Neither side found the back of the net in the second half and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The draw meant Liverpool could only extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League table to only five points.

