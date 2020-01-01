Mane extends fine scoring run against Aston Villa with Liverpool opener

The Senegalese star inspired the Reds' home victory with the opening goal in Sunday's league outing

Sadio Mane continued his fine form in front of goal against with the opening strike in 's 2-0 victory.

Sunday's effort means the 28-year-old has been involved in eight goals in his last five Premier League appearances against the Claret and Blue - six goals and two assists.

Following a goalless first-half, Mane broke the deadlock at Anfield in the 71st minute, thanks to Naby Keita’s assist.

8 - Sadio Mané has had a direct hand in eight goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, with Liverpool's opener his sixth goal versus the Villans, whilst also laying on two assists. Blue. #LIVAST pic.twitter.com/Kf6SHITlx1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 5, 2020

The strike was his sixth Premier League goal against Aston Villa, and he also scored the winning goal against Dean Smith’s side in the reverse fixture back in November, after providing an assist for Andy Robertson’s equaliser in that fixture.

Mane has also registered his 20th goal for Liverpool across all competitions this season, a feat he has reached in his last three seasons with the Reds.

He scored 20 goals in the 2017-18 campaign, and he grabbed 26 goals the following the season which included 22 league goals that earned him the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

20 - Sadio Mané's strike was his 20th goal in all competitions this season, with the Senegalese international now managing to reach this total in each of his last three campaigns for the Reds (20 in 17-18, 26 in 18-19). Strength. #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/DXzdplzTfK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 5, 2020

Sunday's smash hit stood as Mane’s 50th effort at Anfield since he joined Liverpool from in June 2016.

So far this season, the 28-year-old has contributed 16 goals and seven assists in helping the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title.

Second-half substitute Curtis Jones sealed maximum points for Jurgen Klopp's men four minutes after replacing Keita in the 85th minute.

The triumph moved Liverpool's tally at the top of the league table to 89 points after 33 matches.

They visit and Hove Albion for their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday before hosting on Merseyside on July 11.

A trip to Arsenal followed by a home game against and a fixture against will complete Liverpool's 2019-20 successful league season.