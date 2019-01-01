Mane earns 'world class' billing as Liverpool & Alexander-Arnold welcome goal glut

The Senegal international forward has been the go-to man for the Reds over recent weeks, with his form being saluted by those around him at Anfield

In-form Sadio Mane has been billed as “world class” by team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the international enjoying a prolific run in front of goal.

The Reds boast plenty of firepower within their ranks, with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah having contributed significantly in recent times.

It is, however, Mane who has been the go-to man of late, with the 26-year-old having found the target 10 times in his last 10 appearances.

He has often been the man to open the scoring for Liverpool, with that proving to be the case again in his most recent outing as a stunning spinning effort put Jurgen Klopp’s side on their way to a 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the – a game which also saw him net the Reds’ third.

Alexander-Arnold has told the club’s official website of Mane: “He’s a world-class player and he showed that again.

“It was a special first goal and great movement for the second goal, I think credit goes to Mo for picking him out. But especially the first one, he did fantastically to get the finish away.”

Liverpool’s other goal against Bayern was recorded by Virgil van Dijk, with the Dutch centre-half another who can be relied upon to make a telling contribution in big games.

He was needed in the final third in European competition, alongside his defensive duties, with Alexander-Arnold pleased to see Klopp’s side finding end product from multiple sources.

A man who has delivered an impressive number of assists this season, added: “It’s important that the strikers don’t just feel that they are under pressure to get the goals for us and it’s important that other positions can do that as well.

“So, for us, it’s all about contribution and the more goals we score the better chances we have of winning games. That’s the way we are looking at it now.”

On Liverpool’s performance against Bayern as a whole, Alexander-Arnold said: “It was massive for us.

“To obviously get the clean sheet at Anfield was big for us and we knew that coming here and getting a few goals would make it very difficult for them to go through, so the main aim for us was to come here and put a few [chances] away.

“We spoke about the game, coming here and being brave and not folding under the pressure.

“I think it’s probably what they are used to. But, like I said, the main thing was for us to come here, put pressure on them and try to hit them on the counter – and that’s what we did, we punished them.”

Having seen off Bayern in the last 16, Liverpool have been handed a quarter-final showdown with Porto.

They have three important Premier League fixtures to take in before returning to European action, though, with an ongoing title bid set to see them face , and over the coming weeks.