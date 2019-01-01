Mane and Koulibaly top Senegal squad for Brazil friendly

The Teranga Lions will lock horns against the five-time world champions during next month’s international break in Singapore

star Sadio Mane and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly lead ’s 23-man team for their international friendly match against .

The 2019 runners-up will face the South American heavyweights for the first time at the senior level on October 10 at the Singapore National Stadium.

In the selection, Aliou Cisse recalled 's Famara Diedhiou, Metz forward Habib Diallo, ' Pape Djibril Diaw, ' Sidy Sarr, Nice's Racine Coly and 's Mamadou Loum Ndiaye to the national team.

The encounter will be Senegal’s first outing since their 1-0 loss to at the Afcon final in and a preparatory game ahead of their 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville and Eswatini in November.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo, Amigo Alfred J. Gomis, Edouard Mendy.

Article continues below

Defenders: Moussa Wague, Lamine Gassama, Salif Sane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Djibril Diaw Djibril Diaw, Saliou Ciss, Racine Coly.

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Krépin Diatta, Badou Ndiaye, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Sidy Sarr.

Forwards: Famara Diedhiou, Ismaïla Sarr, Keita Balde, Sada Thioub, Sadio Mane, Habib Diallo, M'Baye Niang.