Manchester United vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in their opening match of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Both teams will be looking to start the season with a win, and it promises to be a close contest at Old Trafford on Monday.

Erik ten Haag will be hoping to catch the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal who outperformed the Red Devils in the league last season. With new signings like Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana in the squad, the team will be hoping to start their new season with a win.

Wolves ended their pre-season with a 3-1 win over Rennes. They do not have it easy in their season opener but will be hopeful of causing a shock result. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: August 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The game between Man Utd and Wolves will be played at Old Trafford on Monday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Man Utd vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The Man Utd vs Wolves fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

New recruits Andre Onana and Mason Mount are anticipated to be part of the matchday team. In contrast, Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund will have to delay his debut due to an injury he has sustained.

Goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson are confirmed to be unavailable, paving the way for Onana to make his competitive debut.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Mount; Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Kovar Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Mengi, Shaw, Williams, Fernandez, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Mount, Hannibal, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Pellistri, Shoretire Forwards: Martial, Forson, Hugill

Wolves team news

Wolves are starting the season's opening matchday in good health, with only a minor concern surrounding Matheus Cunha, who is considered a slight doubt because of a minor injury. This caused him to miss a few days of training last week. However, O'Neil is hopeful that the Brazilian forward will be ready to take the field at Old Trafford.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Lemina, Gomes; Sarabia, Cunha, Podence.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Dawson, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Nunes, Gomes, Hodge Forwards: Silva, Neto, Podence, Hwang, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Sarabia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/2023 Manchester United 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 12/2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1 Manchester United Premier League 01/2022 Manchester United 0 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 08/2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 1 Manchester United Premier League 05/2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 2 Manchester United Premier League

