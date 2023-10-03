Manchester United vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on Manchester United in their second Champions League group game on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lost to Bayern in their group-stage opener and will treat this as a must-win encounter in order to avoid falling too behind in the group standings. While they are the stronger team on paper against Galatasaray, the team's recent form does not offer a lot of promise to the fans. Their most recent outing, a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, are unbeaten this season across all competitions. They have nine out of their last 10 matches as well. However, a trip to Old Trafford will still be an extremely difficult game away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

How to watch Manchester United vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray continue to face injury concerns with Kazimcan Karatas still unavailable. There are doubts about Hakim Ziyech's availability as he was limited to individual training recently due to a minor knock.

Mauro Icardi is expected to be the focal point of Galatasaray's attack, given his impressive record of 10 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Muslera; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Ordu, Güvenç, Yılmaz Defenders: Angeliño, Sánchez, Ayhan, Nelsson, Bardakcı, Bardakcı, Yeşilyurt, Bülbül, Boey Midfielders: Aydın, Aktürkoğlu, Demirbay, Tetê, Dervişoğlu, Oliveira, Torreira, Yılmaz, Demiroğlu, Akman, Akman, Ndombele Forwards: Icardi, Mertens, Zaha, Bakambu

Man Utd team news

Manchester United will once again have to cope without key players. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo remain sidelined due to injuries.

Jadon Sancho is unavailable following his dispute with Erik ten Hag. However, there's a possibility that Antony may return to action in the mid-week fixture.

Sergio Reguilon, who missed the Palace match due to a minor injury, could also make a timely return to the starting lineup.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro, Amrabat; Fernandes, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Heaton, Onana, Vitek Defenders: Lindelof, Reguilon, Dalot, Evans Midfielders: Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Gore, Hannibal Forwards: Martial, Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho, Forson, Antony

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2026 Manchester United 5-2 Galatasaray Friendly November 2012 Galatasaray 1-0 Manchester United UCL September 2012 Manchester United 1-0 Galatasaray UCL

