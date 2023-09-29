How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of morale-boosting back-to-back victories in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, a re-energized Manchester United side welcome Crystal Palace at Old Trafford for the second time in a week in Saturday's league clash.

United cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in a pretty one-sided affair on Tuesday night, courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, and Anthony Martial.

However, a much sterner test for United will come on Saturday as these two sides prepare to do battle again, this time in Premier League action. United have had a lacklustre start to the season, with Erik Ten Hag's side currently ninth in the league standings after losing three of their first six games.

The Eagles, on the other hand, gave a very poor account of themselves in that game, allowing a shuffled United side to roll them over with ease. Palace boss Roy Hodgson was disappointed with his team after the cup defeat, but must now lift the morale of his troops as they look for revenge against the Red Devils.

Prior to the hefty defeat against United in midweek, they played out a drab goalless draw at Fulham last weekend. That stalemate left Roy Hodgson's side 10th in the Premier League standings - and one point behind United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be played at the Old Trafford on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Kick-off is scheduled at 3 pm BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom, but you can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

A number of key players remain on the sidelines for Manchester United such as Antony (suspended), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscle), while Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could come back into contention here after missing the midweek game through illness.

Jadon Sancho will also not play at Old Trafford this weekend, as the attacker is still working separately from the rest of the squad after his very public verbal dispute with Ten Hag earlier this month.

Ten Hag was able to welcome a number of key players back to the starting 11 against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night like Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and Raphael Varane.

There is a very real chance that the aforementioned trio will keep their places on Saturday after an impressive outing last time out. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund are all expected to return to the starting XI, though.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Casemiro, Amrabat; Fernandes, Mejbri, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Shoretire

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace have a bit of an injury in the attacking department, with top-scorer Odsonne Edouard (hamstring) joining big summer signing, Matheus Franca (back) and Michael Olise (thigh) on the treatment table.

Naouirou Ahamada (ankle), James Tomkins (calf), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), and Nathan Ferguson (muscular) remain sidelined due to various injury concerns. Adding to the visitors' injury woes, former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was forced off on his Palace debut in the mid-week with a suspected leg injury, and is set for an extended period in the treatment room.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, and Eberechi Eze are expected to come back into the starting lineup as they were rested in the cup.

With three of their next four opponents being Man Utd, Newcastle, and Spurs, Palace are in for a torrid ride before the next international break.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup: Johnstone; Ward, Holding, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/9/23 Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace EFL Cup 4/2/23 Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 19/1/23 Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United Premier League 19/7/22 Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace Club Friendlies 22/5/22 Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United Premier League

