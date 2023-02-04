Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Lineups & LIVE updates

The Red Devils hope to end their winless league run against an out-of-form Crystal Palace

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are currently far away from how their respective seasons started. The former is in rich form and could potentially insert themselves into the title race, while the latter has dwindled after a positive start to the campaign. Yet just a few weeks back they both held one another to a stalemate.

The Red Devils will be confident of getting all three points against Crystal Palace this time around with morale high after they reached the Carabao Cup final. Marcus Rashford continues to be in the form of his life and is scoring goals for fun, and the backline solid as ever. Yet Manchester United are winless in their last 2 league games, one of which was a draw with Palace.

And in general Crystal Palace isn't an opposition Manchester United enjoy facing recently. They have only defeated them once in their last five league meetings. Palace aren't in their best form after the restart, having only won once in their last seven league outings. However, their history with the Red Devils would give them the confidence to get something out of this game.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3):Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming games

Manchester United will next host Leeds United at home on 8 February before facing them again but instead at Elland Road on 12 February. Afterwards, they will travel to Spain for a highly anticipated Europa League tie with Barcelona on 16th February.