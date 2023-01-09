Manchester United vs Charlton: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Red Devils are in excellent form and should be too strong for their League One opponents at Old Trafford

Manchester United hope to make it eight wins in a row on Tuesday when they take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils are looking to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament and remain in contention for three trophies this season.

Manchester United vs Charlton latest odds

United are heavy favourites to win this game against their League One opponents at odds of 1/8 (1.13) with bet365.

Charlton are the big underdogs to get the victory at 16/1 (17.00) and the draw is set at 9/1 (10.00).

Manchester United vs Charlton first goal scorer odds

Anthony Martial drew a blank in his side's 3-1 win against Everton in the FA Cup on Friday but he is the favourite to get the first goal of this match at odds of 4/1 (5.00) while team-mate Antony, who broke the deadlock in that game, is available at 9/2 (5.50) to do so again on Tuesday.

Chuks Aneke is the visiting team's lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 16/1 (17.00), the same price as team-mate Jayden Stockley.

Manchester United vs Charlton preview

United are on an excellent run having won all of their last seven matches and are expected to make easy work of their League One opponents at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was the star of the show as his side beat Everton 3-1 at home in the FA Cup on Friday. The forward may be given time to rest as Erik ten Hag may make big changes to his starting XI with the derby game against Manchester City at the weekend to consider.

Charlton will do their best to put up a fight for the Red Devils and were given a boost in confidence by collecting two straight wins ahead of this match.

The League One team also beat Brighton on penalties in the previous round to reach this stage and will hope to spring another surprise this time.

Manchester United vs Charlton tips and predictions

With United in such fine form there may be plenty of goals in this match so backing Ten Hag's men to win and over 3.5 goals at odds of 10/11 (1.91) may be worth a punt.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

