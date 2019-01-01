Manchester United vs Cardiff: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils are set to end their disappointing season with nothing to play for as Solskjaer prepares reshuffle his squad

will play host to Cardiff in their final Premier League game of the season, heading into the last day of the campaign marooned on 66 points and having waved goodbye to playing in the next term.

It has been a disappointing campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose reign at Old Trafford started strongly with six straight league wins. Man Utd's form has dwindled in the closing stages of the season, however, crashing out of Europe to and abandoning their hopes of Champions League football following a stale 1-1 draw against Huddersfield in their penultimate league game.

United are the only top six side not competing for a trophy this season, with City on course to win the Premier League and having won the , while and are facing off in the Champions League final and and as finalists.

A spot in next season's Europa League is confirmed, however, and Solskjaer will be expected to do a major squad rehaul this summer.

Squads & Team News

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Jones, Shaw, Bailly Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Herrera Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Sanchez

Jesse Lingard could feature after recovering from a knee problem, while Victor Lindelof is expected to be fit after picking up a knock during the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

Man Utd potential starting XI: De Gea; , Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera, McTominay; Chong, Pogba, Mata; Rashford

Position Cardiff squad Goalkeepers Etheridge, Smithies, Murphy Defenders Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Connolly, Cunningham, Bennett, Peltier, Richards, Morrison Midfielders Arter, Camarasa, Ralls, Paterson, Gunnarsson, Bacuna, O'Keefe, Damour, Harris, Reid Forwards Murphy, Hoilett, Mendez-Laing, Zohore, Ward, Healey, Niasse

Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa will be absent due to injury.

Cardiff potential starting XI: Etheridge; Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett; Gunnarsson, Bacuna; Mendez-Laing, Reid, Murphy; Ward

Match Preview

Man Utd have no chance of playing in the Champions League season, blowing their last hopes last week with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Huddersfield. A spot in the Europa League has been confirmed, though an entry in the group stage will be confirmed with a fifth-placed finish.

Should Solskjaer's men finish in sixth – which is awarded a Europa League place because won the Carabao Cup but will be in the Champions League – their position of entry to Europe will depend on who wins the .

And so, with nothing left to play for save for their own supporters, United should finish their league season with a victory over Cardiff to ensure that they start their summer on the right foot.

United are expected to undergo major squad surgery during the transfer window, with Ander Herrera the first to have confirmed his departure after five years at Old Trafford.

"There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I started to wear it," the Spaniard said in a farewell video released by the club.

"A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything.

"I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history."

The final game against the Welsh side is set to be Herrera's final appearance in the United shirt, while the fates of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are also up in the air following inconsistent and lukewarm seasons. Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata are also expected to be shown the door this summer.

Though Solskjaer was announced as the club's permanent manager after taking over from Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December, former Tottenham coach Tim Sherwood believes that that hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino taking the reigns at the north London club.

“Manchester United decided to go down the Solskjaer route but that’s not a guarantee Pochettino won’t be in their dugout in the near future," he told Bwin.

“If United decide they’ve made a mistake, Tottenham are back to square one sweating over Pochettino’s future.

“That’s the stranglehold that a Manchester United can have on you as one of the biggest clubs in the world."