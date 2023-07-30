Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Man Utd and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United conclude their US pre-season tour with another tasty clash against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

The Red Devils kicked off the American trip with a comfortable 2-0 win over bitter rivals Arsenal. However, since then, they have suffered back-to-back defeats to Wrexham and Spanish giants Real Madrid, despite fielding a youth team in the former encounter.

Although preseason results shouldn't be taken too seriously, Erik ten Hag will be keen to end their America tour with a victory over a Dortmund side that finished second behind Bayern Munich in last season's Bundesliga.

The Black and Yellows, meanwhile, will hope to step up their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 season, with their first competitive game just two weeks away. They marked the start of their US Tour with a 6-0 victory over USL Championship side San Diego Loyal on Thursday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 am BST/ 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for a 2:00 am BST kick-off time on Monday July 31, 2023, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Man Utd vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but is available to stream live online through MUTV in the United Kingdom (UK). GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

While not too much can be read into pre-season results, Erik ten Hag will want to see an improvement from his side, with fitness returning to his squad and new signings getting more time to bed.

Speaking of new additions, goalkeeper Andre Onana made his Man Utd debut in the defeat to Real Madrid as the latest addition to their squad, while top striker target Rasmus Hojlund looks to be on his way to Old Trafford after the Red Devils reach full agreement over transfer fee with Atalanta last night.

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed in earlier pre-season games, has left the touring squad through injury, and is set miss the opening period of the season with an ankle problem. Anthony Martial is also an injury doubt for this encounter.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mount, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bishop, Heaton, Henderson, Vitek, Onana

Defenders: Dalot, Fernandez, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Williams

Midfielders: Amad, Antony, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Hannibal, McTominay, Mount, Pellistri, Sancho, Van de Beek

Forwards: Forson, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Dortmund team news

New signings Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are set to feature on Sunday after missing Thursday’s game. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is also unlikely to be ready in time, while Giovanni Reyna is also out injured.

After sustaining injuries during the game against San Diego Loyal last time out, Julien Duranville and Nico Schlotterbeck may also be sidelined for Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus has found the back of the net in all but one of BVB’s pre-season games so far, and will likely start again on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Can, Sabitzer; Malen, Reus, Adeyemi; Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Meyer, Lotka Defenders: Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson, Wolf, Bensebaini, Bueno Midfielders: Can, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt, Ozcan, T. Hazard, Papadopoulos Forwards: Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Moukoko, Bamba, Besong, Pohlmann

Head-to-Head Record

The last time these two footballing giants faced off in competitive action was in a 1997 Champions League match, which Dortmund ultimately won.

Date Match Competition 22/7/2016 Man Utd 1-4 Dortmund International Champions Cup (Club Friendly) 23/4/1997 Man Utd 1-0 Dortmund UEFA Champions League 9/4/1997 Dortmund 1-0 Man Utd UEFA Champions League 2/12/1964 Man Utd 4-0 Dortmund Fairs Cup 11/11/1964 Dortmund 6-1 Man Utd Fairs Cup

