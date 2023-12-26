This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Premier League
team-logo
Old Trafford
team-logo
Watch on Amazon Prime Video
Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Premier LeagueManchester United vs Aston VillaManchester UnitedAston Villa

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final Premier League clash on Boxing Day 2023 takes place at Old Trafford as both Manchester United and Aston Villa aim to bounce back after disappointing results last time out.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season in all competitions thus far, and they will be desperate to finish 2023 on a high after slipping to a miserable 2-0 defeat to West Ham before Christmas.

As things stand, Erik ten Hag's side's Champions League prospects are looking bleak. They have slipped to eighth in the Premier League, and are 11 points behind third-placed Aston Villa heading into this Boxing Day encounter.

In stark contrast, it's been an incredible turnaround in little over a year for Villa under Unai Emery. They had the chance to move top of the Premier League on Friday night, but they struggled against a Sheffield United low black and could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date:Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The Boxing Day encounter will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Diogo Dalot will return from his suspension served against West Ham in what will be a big boost to Erik ten Hag's defence. But the United boss could still be without the services of Raphael Varane (ill), Harry Maguire (groin), Amad Diallo (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Casemiro (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Victor Lindelof (knock) and Anthony Martial (knock, ill), while Jadon Sancho remains out of the first-team training due to disciplinary issues.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
Defenders:Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders:Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Pellistri, Eriksen
Forwards:Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Aston Villa team news

Pau Torres (knock) and Youri Tielemans (knock) missed the game against Sheffield United and will need to be assessed late before the game. Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are still recovering from ACL injuries, while backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen (knock), Bertrand Traore (muscle), and Kortney Hause (knee) are out until the new year. Matty Cash and (yellow card accumulation), and Boubacar Kamara (red card) are suspended.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Zaniolo, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby, Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Marschall
Defenders:Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
Midfielders:Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby
Forwards:Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/04/23Manchester United 1-0 Aston VillaPremier League
10/11/22Manchester United 4-2 Aston VillaEFL Cup
06/11/22Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
23/07/22Manchester United 2-2 Aston VillaClub Friendlies
15/01/22Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester UnitedPremier League

Useful links