Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final Premier League clash on Boxing Day 2023 takes place at Old Trafford as both Manchester United and Aston Villa aim to bounce back after disappointing results last time out.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season in all competitions thus far, and they will be desperate to finish 2023 on a high after slipping to a miserable 2-0 defeat to West Ham before Christmas.

As things stand, Erik ten Hag's side's Champions League prospects are looking bleak. They have slipped to eighth in the Premier League, and are 11 points behind third-placed Aston Villa heading into this Boxing Day encounter.

In stark contrast, it's been an incredible turnaround in little over a year for Villa under Unai Emery. They had the chance to move top of the Premier League on Friday night, but they struggled against a Sheffield United low black and could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The Boxing Day encounter will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Diogo Dalot will return from his suspension served against West Ham in what will be a big boost to Erik ten Hag's defence. But the United boss could still be without the services of Raphael Varane (ill), Harry Maguire (groin), Amad Diallo (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Casemiro (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Victor Lindelof (knock) and Anthony Martial (knock, ill), while Jadon Sancho remains out of the first-team training due to disciplinary issues.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Evans, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Pellistri, Eriksen Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Aston Villa team news

Pau Torres (knock) and Youri Tielemans (knock) missed the game against Sheffield United and will need to be assessed late before the game. Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are still recovering from ACL injuries, while backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen (knock), Bertrand Traore (muscle), and Kortney Hause (knee) are out until the new year. Matty Cash and (yellow card accumulation), and Boubacar Kamara (red card) are suspended.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Zaniolo, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Marschall

Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/04/23 Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League 10/11/22 Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa EFL Cup 06/11/22 Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United Premier League 23/07/22 Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa Club Friendlies 15/01/22 Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United Premier League

Useful links