Manchester United vs Astana: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Red Devils have the perfect opportunity to boost their squad confidence when they host Astana in their Europa League opener

will get their campaign underway against Kazakhstani champions Astana at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have struggled in the Premier League, registering just one win in their last four matches, and will welcome the opportunity to bolster squad momentum with an emphatic European victory over the hosts.

Astana, however, will not take the game lightly, having dominated Kazakhstan since 2014 and winning a record five consecutive domestic league titles.

Game Manchester United vs Astana Date Thursday, September 19 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Galavision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J.Pereira Defenders Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, Maguire Midfielders Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Garner, Chong Forwards Rashford, Greenwood

The likes of Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly are sure to be missing the clash due to fitness, while Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot are all doubts.

Daniel James will be unavailable through injury.

"He got a knock against Leicester so he won't be available," Solskjaer said of James.

"We're getting some back and losing some, so that's just the way it is."

Potential Man Utd starting XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Jones, Young; Fred, McTominay, Pereira; Greenwood, Lingard, Rashford.

Position Astana squad Goalkeepers Eric, Mokin, Pavlov Defenders Rukavina, Tomasevic, Beysebekov, Simunovic, Logvinenko, Postnikov Midfielders Muzhikov, Sigurjonsson, Tomasov, Maevski, Pertsukh, Skvortsov, Zhalmukan, Shomko Forwards Rotariu, Mubele, Janga, Murtazayev, Prokopenko, Karimov, Khizhnichenko

Astana have no injury concerns ahead of game.

They will be able to call on the services of Zarko Tomasevic, having missed out on Sunday's win over Shakhter Karagandy due to suspension.

Potential Astana starting XI: Eric; Shomko, Simunovic, Postnikov, Rukavina; Mayewski, Logvinenko; Tomasov, Sigurjonsson, Rotariu; Murtazayev.

Betting & Match Odds

Man Utd are 1/5 favourites with bet365. Astana are on offer to win the game at 16/1, while a draw is priced at 11/2.

Match Preview

After United squandered their hopes of qualification last season with a disappointing sixth-placed finish, expectations will be on the Red Devils to win the Europa League in order to secure re-entry into Europe's premier competition.

Solskjaer's team have been handed the perfect opportunity to re-state their intent for the season with a promising display against the Kazakhstan champions, who were only founded in 2009.

Man Utd are not favourites to finish above the likes of and in the Premier League this season, with rivals , and also battling for a top-four spot – so winning the Europa League would be Solskjaer's best bet of Champions League participation.

It will also be an opportunity for the Red Devils boss to give his youth players some exposure, confirming that both Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe will start.

Article continues below

Tahith Chong is in an option to play on either the left or right wing, while James Garner and Angel Gomes also joined first-team training on Wednesday and will be optimistic for some time off the bench.

"It's a process," Solskjaer said on Wednesday about whether or not playing young players would be regarded as a risk.

"It's for them to grow as players and human beings, and being robust enough to go out at Old Trafford. You've got to get results and if you don't throw them in, you don't know what you've got. I don't see any other way of doing this, I've always done it wherever I've been. That's my belief as a coach: to give a chance, an opportunity."