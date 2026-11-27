Team News & Squad Latest

Manchester United are without Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba, Jack Fletcher and Marcus Rashford through injury, and no suspensions are listed. The projected XI is Lammens, Martinez, de Ligt, Yoro, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Dorgu, Dalot, Tielemans, Mainoo and Cunha.

Brentford are missing Antoni Milambo, Rico Henry, Nathan Collins, Joshua Dasilva and Aaron Hickey through injury, while Igor Thiago is suspended. Their projected XI is Kelleher, Kayode, Lewis-Potter, Ajer, van den Berg, Ouattara, Anthony, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Damsgaard and Wilson. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Manchester United vs Brentford Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United host Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, with Mauricio Pochettino still searching for his first win as manager.

United arrive on the back of a chaotic week. Pochettino's first match in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, and the team then drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in Lisbon, but United couldn't keep hold of the lead. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens made two costly errors, and Youri Tielemans was sent off in stoppage time.

Pochettino said afterwards that his side were punished by key decisions and felt they deserved to win. Saturday is his first home game in charge, and United sit 19th in the Premier League.

Brentford visit in much better shape. Keith Andrews' side won 4-0 at Everton in their most recent league outing and sit sixth in the table.

The Bees will be without centre-back Nathan Collins through injury, and Igor Thiago is suspended. That adds a few problems for Andrews as he plans for a difficult trip to Manchester.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game, along with the latest team news and form.

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Form

United's last five matches read one win, two draws and two defeats. They drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday, and lost 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League before that.

They scored nine goals and conceded 14 across the run, which also includes a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa and a 3-2 win over Roma.

Brentford have won two, drawn one and lost two. They won 4-0 at Everton most recently, and that result was their only clean sheet in the run besides a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest. They scored nine and conceded six, with a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Sunderland among the losses.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting came on 27 April 2026, when United beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Across the last five meetings, United have won two, Brentford two and one game was drawn. Brentford hold a narrow goal edge, 10-9, and both of their wins came at the Gtech.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United are 19th and Brentford are sixth.