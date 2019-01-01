Manchester United staff member hospitalised in Perth after falling ill

The club have requested medical confidentiality is respected after the individual was taken ill during the night

A member of 's backroom team has been taken to hospital after falling ill, the club have confirmed.

The individual, who has not been named, was sent for treatment in Perth during the night by the club's doctor.

A United statement said: "A member of our backroom staff was taken ill overnight and has been sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment.

"We request that medical confidentiality is respected."

United have been training in Western ahead of a pre-season friendly with Perth Glory at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

They then face before travelling to Singapore for the International Champions Cup meeting with .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side begin their Premier League campaign against at Old Trafford on August 11.

During the club’s pre-season campaign, Solskjaer has promised "most" of his players will have a chance to show they deserve to play a big part in the club’s future .

The Red Devils boss is rebuilding his squad and has already brought Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club as his first major signings .

In the closing weeks of the 2018-19 season, Solskjaer promised there would be changes in the ranks and warned consistently under-performing players they would play no part in his revolution.

Solskjaer, asked if every player would begin with a clean slate and an opportunity to impress, told the club's official website: "Yeah, there is a chance for everyone. They are all going to be a part of this. Well, most of them anyway."

He related the situation to how he felt as a player with United during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

"I always felt the first couple of weeks was a big chance for me to impress the gaffer and to show him that I am ready for the season," Solskjaer said.

The Norwegian has been at the helm since December, replacing Jose Mourinho, whose tenure ended in disappointment that he could not deliver a sustained Premier League title challenge.

United were sixth when Solskjaer took charge and they finished in that position in May, with their form fluctuating in that five-month period.