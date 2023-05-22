Manchester United learn Marcel Sabitzer asking price - but Bayern Munich loanee in limbo amid pending takeover

Manchester United will have to pay Bayern Munich about £22 million ($27m) to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently, but his future remains uncertain.

WHAT HAPPENED? United are interested in signing the Austrian midfielder on a full-time basis following his successful short-term loan at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports Germany. However, the club's ongoing takeover process means talks with Bayern are currently at a standstill until the ownership situation is resolved.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest reports suggest the takeover could be delayed until the summer, with the Glazers no closer to making a final decision and putting head coach Erik ten Hag's transfer plans in jeopardy as a result. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have led the race for control of the Red Devils, but there is still no outcome.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sabitzer's situation has been complicated further by a season-ending knee injury, with Man Utd staying in contact with his parent club about his rehabilitation. The 29-year-old has spoken glowingly about his time in Manchester, suggesting he has found a home. He is valued at £22m by the Bavarian club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The club needs just a point to seal a return to the Champions League. Ten Hag will be hoping to get the job done against Chelsea on Thursday night.

