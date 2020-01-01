Manchester United-linked Grealish 'not too sure' on Villa future after vital win over Arsenal

The club may not have their star next season, but the club captain is determined to clinch top-flight survival

Jack Grealish - who has been linked with - acknowledged he is "not too sure" if he has played his final home game for after helping his side pick up a vital win over on Tuesday.

Villa captain Grealish led his side to a vital 1-0 home victory over Arsenal on Tuesday, moving Dean Smith's side above and out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The game's lone goal was scored by Trezeguet, who fired home following an Aston Villa corner to seal three points that could be key to Villa's Premier League survival.

More teams

Regardless of his current club's top-flight status, though, the midfielder's future appears to be in some doubt as Grealish was somewhat non-committal when asked about his future on Tuesday.

Manchester United have been among the clubs touted as suitors for Grealish, who could not confirm he would be back in a Villa shirt at the start of next season.

"I'm not too sure at the moment," he told Sky Sports following the win over Arsenal. "I have one aim and that's to keep this club in the Premier League.

"This whole club, this whole stadium and fanbase knows where we belong. That's all I'm thinking about at the moment, keeping this club in the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that on Sunday."



Trezeguet got the decisive Villa goal - his third in three matches - and Grealish still has not provided a goal or assist since the Premier League's restart.

However, the Villa talisman felt he was back to somewhere near his best against Arsenal, including sending Keinan Davis clear for one big second-half miss.

"It would mean everything to me [to keep Villa up]," Grealish said. "I think since we've been back, I probably haven't been as effective as I was before.

"Truthfully, I haven't felt as fit as I did before the break, but that's no excuse. I just need to do what I know I can do.

Article continues below

"I've probably done it today. I was probably unlucky not to get an assist in the end."

Aston Villa's victory ensured that the club is now outside of the relegation zone for the first time since the 28th of February as they sit ahead of 18th-place Watford on goal difference

For their final match of the Premier League campaign, Villa will face West Ham with a chance to secure their spot in the league.