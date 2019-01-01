Manchester United extend seven-year away jinx with Huddersfield draw

The Red Devils once more suffered disappointment on the road to extend their winless run in all competitions to five matches

once more failed to win their last away match of the Premier League season with a miserable draw against , extending a curious run of failures that dates back to Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure.

Needing a win to keep their slim hopes of football next season alive, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men found no way past the hosts, who are already relegated and rock-bottom of the table with just three wins in the whole campaign.

Scott McTominay had given United an early lead before Isaac Mbenza equalised in the second half, with the visitors' dominance of possession and 23 shots on goal ultimately counting for nothing as the encounter finished 1-1.

The draw sees the Reds' winless run in all competitions stretch to five matches and also cements their recent reputation as lacklustre finishers to Premier League campaigns.

Not since a 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in May 2012 have United managed to win their final away game, a feat managed in Ferguson's penultimate season.

Since then David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Solskjaer have all failed to finish in style on the road.

2012 - Manchester United haven't won their last away league game of the season since the 2011-12 campaign, when they won 1-0 at Sunderland on the final day. Despondent. #HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/RGxivkqjvF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 5 de mayo de 2019

The John Smith's Stadium has proved a particularly fruitless hunting ground for United.

They have now played at Huddersfield's ground twice in the Premier League, drawing once and losing once, making them the only team to have visited the stadium on more than one occasion in the top flight without taking three points.

Under both Mourinho and Solskjaer this season, the Manchester giants have paid the price for their leaky defence.

Only and Huddersfield, who will both be playing in the Championship in 2019-20, have kept fewer clean sheets than United in the current Premier League term.

And having failed to win in their last five matches overall and six away from home the Reds are now on their worst runs since December 2015 and November 2014 respectively.

Sunday's draw leaves United in sixth place, having garnered 66 points from their 37 games to date.

With fourth-placed four points clear their Champions League dream has been extinguished, but a spot is guaranteed no matter the outcome of their final league game, at home to Cardiff next Sunday.