'Manchester United and Liverpool are part of my dream' - Shakhtar midfielder Tete makes transfer admission

The Brazilian winger has revealed that a pair of Premier League clubs are among his dream transfer destinations

attacking midfielder Tete has admitted his dream transfer would be to , or .

The 20-year-old, who predominantly plays on the right-wing, has made 16 starts in the league for the Ukranian side this season and also made three appearances in the before Shakhtar were knocked out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for an attacking midfielder when the transfer window finally opens with right-wing a priority.

However, star Jadon Sancho is the top target and there is no suggestion that Tete is on United, or Liverpool’s, summer transfer list.

Still, the Brazilian admitted that he dreams of a move to the Premier League with a move to the giants also counted among his ideal scenarios.

"Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool. Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies. As a player, I dream with important titles and those clubs are incredible options to achieve that,” he told Esporte Interativo.

“I know United and Liverpool are rivals. But, if the moment of choosing one of them actually came about I would have to choose wisely.”

But despite mentioning La Liga giants Barcelona the 20-year-old believes his style would be better suited to a move to the Premier League.

"The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is set in a huge pace, lots of great managers and great clubs,” Tete said. “I feel the players have more creative freedom there. That's the difference amongst Europe's biggest leagues."

Nicknamed 'Hurricane' in his homeland, Tete never played a senior match for his previous club Gremio before being snapped up by Shakhtar for €10m (£8.9m/$11m) in 2019. And despite 's struggles at the Under-20 Copa Sudamericano in early 2019, Tete stood out as a potent attacking weapon, and it was not long until he would arrive in Europe.

This season he has bagged five goals and four assists across all competitions as he secured his spot in Luis Casto’s starting XI.

Tete's latest comments show he’s got ambitions beyond staying at Shakhtar and possibly following the footsteps of fellow Brazilian midfielder Fred who joined United from the Ukrainian side in 2018.