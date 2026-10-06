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ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
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Manchester United, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United's matches in the Premier League and the domestic cup competitions shown live? You can find out here!

At Manchester United, even an ordinary league game can suddenly feel huge: Old Trafford, floodlights, everyone talking. If you want to follow the season properly, though, you need to know your way around the rights maze. Broadcasts depend heavily on the competition, so this quick overview will help.

Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Sky Sports Main Event

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NowTV
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Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, Sky is the place to go for the Premier League: every match is shown live, either as a standalone game or in conference coverage, depending on how packed the fixture list is. Manchester United are covered in full. If you cannot get to a TV, you can stream via Sky Go or WOW.

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From 2025/26, Sky also expanded their England package to include the Carabao Cup. In simple terms, that means any Manchester United League Cup tie will be shown live there too, so you do not need to jump between different providers.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany. Whenever Manchester United feature in either competition, the matches will be shown live on stream.

Next matches
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MUN

Premier League

10 Oct 2026

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Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX live ticker

SPOX also covers selected United matches with a live ticker. If you do not want to miss any of the key moments, check in here. We will list our tickers shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: The club at a glance

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive matches)

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