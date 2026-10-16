Under the floodlights at Old Trafford, even an ordinary league match can feel like a major event. Following Manchester United all season, though, means keeping track of different broadcasters for different competitions.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and via live stream

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and via live stream

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast, depending on how busy the matchday is. That includes every Manchester United game. If you can't watch on TV, you can stream the action via Sky Go or WOW.

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Since 2025/26, Sky have also shown the Carabao Cup. Manchester United's League Cup matches are on the same service as their Premier League games, so there's no need to switch providers.

DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany to the FA Cup and FA Community Shield. Whenever Manchester United play in either competition, DAZN stream their matches live.

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Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Manchester United coverage at a glance: SPOX live text commentary

SPOX also cover selected Manchester United matches with live text commentary. Check back shortly before kick-off for links to the live feeds.

Manchester United coverage at a glance: Club profile