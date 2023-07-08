Edwin van der Sar's wife has shared an update on his condition after the legendary goalkeeper suffered a brain haemorrhage on holiday in Croatia.

Iconic former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in a 'stable' but 'still concerning' condition in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage on holiday on a Croatian island.

The 52-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Friday as a result of the bleed on his brain and remains in intensive care.

In a statement, Ajax provided an update on Van der Sar, courtesy of his wife Annemarie.

It read: "Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin's wife. The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support."

Van der Sar, who won Champions League trophies with Ajax and United, recently stepped down from his role as chief executive of the Dutch giants.

He initially joined his former side as marketing director in 2012 before being promoted to CEO four years later.

The Ajax first-team squad showed their support for Van der Sar on Saturday as they all wore No.1 goalkeeper jerseys prior to their pre-season friendly meeting with Den Bosch.